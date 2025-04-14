ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of NVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NVE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVE by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NVE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEC opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $275.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.05. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NVE’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

