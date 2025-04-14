ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,226 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 403.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

