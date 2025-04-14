ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,227 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total value of $201,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.6 %

AGM stock opened at $166.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $159.64 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

