ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,478 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 263,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $609.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.46. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

