ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $20,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 211,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE QBTS opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,210.12. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

