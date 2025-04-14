ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 22,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $171,015.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,544.40. This trade represents a 11.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $459,150.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,011,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,144.72. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,986 shares of company stock worth $1,143,673. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Pulmonx Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

