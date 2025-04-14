ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $210,000 in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 275.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

In other news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 1.4 %

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $452.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

