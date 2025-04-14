ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $251,000 in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Treace Medical Concepts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMCI opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $423.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

TMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

