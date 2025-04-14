ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $294,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,402,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LCI Industries by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 172,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

