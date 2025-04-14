ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $322,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,935,000 after buying an additional 460,753 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 342,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,675,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

