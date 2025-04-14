ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $322,000 in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

