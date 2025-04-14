ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after acquiring an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 336,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,786,000 after acquiring an additional 145,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $349.44 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.98.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

