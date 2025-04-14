ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

