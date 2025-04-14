ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 56,573 Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,656 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,154.90. The trade was a 14.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 12,302 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,119 shares in the company, valued at $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,060 shares of company stock worth $130,694 in the last 90 days. 18.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rezolute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RZLT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

