ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. Research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. This represents a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

