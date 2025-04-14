ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 11,520 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

