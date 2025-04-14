ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 22,745 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $373.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

