ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 32,779 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,779 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $25,090.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,109.70. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,085 shares of company stock valued at $748,045. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

