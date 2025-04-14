ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $235,000 Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $93,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,553.32. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $211,892. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

