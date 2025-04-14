ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Stock Up 3.5 %

SJW Group stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

