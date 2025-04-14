Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $5,700,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

