Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTBFree Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $5,700,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.