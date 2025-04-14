Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 6,058 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Hill Advisors LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,296,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 361.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,413. The trade was a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.14. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

