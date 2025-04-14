Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 677 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $86.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.21 and a 12 month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

