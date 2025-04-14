Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 7,012 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 289,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in PriceSmart by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,545. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.74 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

