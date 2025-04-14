Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,075 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 326,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

