Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter valued at about $747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

