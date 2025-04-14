Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 437.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,427 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 1,639,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 1,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 1,282,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,754 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NVEE opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

