Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,818. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $827,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,923.30. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,501 shares of company stock worth $1,546,088. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

