Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $653.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In related news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

See Also

