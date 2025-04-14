Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXT opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.21. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

