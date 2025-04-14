Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of i3 Verticals worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 688,600.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

