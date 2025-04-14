Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after buying an additional 336,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,018.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

