Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.84.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

