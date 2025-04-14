Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,131 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Altice USA worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,291,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 208,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 4,541,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 834,030 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Altice USA Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.