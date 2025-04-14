Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

