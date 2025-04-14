Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $94.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $117.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

