Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of Zymeworks worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Trading Up 12.6 %

NYSE ZYME opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 196,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,194,212.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,699,774 shares in the company, valued at $197,706,475.58. The trade was a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,335,171 shares of company stock worth $16,132,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

