Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $281.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.39 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $497,962.50. The trade was a 69.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,994,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

