Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after buying an additional 916,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after acquiring an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $490,933,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,937,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,653,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,436 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

