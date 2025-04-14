Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

