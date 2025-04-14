Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 136,623 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,623 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

