Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 13,794 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lear by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Lear by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

Lear stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15. Lear Co. has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $138.69.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

