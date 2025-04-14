Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,550 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after acquiring an additional 823,803 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,878,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FITB opened at $33.84 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.