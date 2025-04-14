Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 156,700 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 428.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,841,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 292,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,898,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $550.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $1,004,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $545,516.60. This trade represents a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,415 shares of company stock worth $3,139,352. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

