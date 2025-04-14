Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 20,049 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.35% of Rackspace Technology worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 437.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 166,528 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.85 million.

In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Srini Koushik sold 73,972 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $138,327.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,663.18. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,368,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,773.36. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,792 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.