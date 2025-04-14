Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 20,319 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 206,411 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS opened at $23.12 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

