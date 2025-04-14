Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 45,982 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 205.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

AKBA opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $302,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,093. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,520.80. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

