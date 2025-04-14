Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,258 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $58.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is -168.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

