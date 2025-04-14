Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,849 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,113,200. 26.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

