Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $229,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,022,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

